Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

494 Tolman Way

494 Tolman Way · (888) 851-6583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

494 Tolman Way, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 494 Tolman Way · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
North MERCED: Nicely updated home close to UCM - North Merced home conveniently located near Merced College, UCM and bus stops.
This is a nicely updated single family home with 1,832 sq ft. This home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. Most homes in the area only have 2 bathrooms but enjoy the added convenience with 3 full bathrooms at this property!

Enjoy being close to public transportation and shopping. Very near El Capitan High School and UCM.

Yard care included.
Washer and dryer provided.

NO pets

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4154288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Tolman Way have any available units?
494 Tolman Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 494 Tolman Way have?
Some of 494 Tolman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Tolman Way currently offering any rent specials?
494 Tolman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Tolman Way pet-friendly?
No, 494 Tolman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 494 Tolman Way offer parking?
No, 494 Tolman Way does not offer parking.
Does 494 Tolman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 494 Tolman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Tolman Way have a pool?
No, 494 Tolman Way does not have a pool.
Does 494 Tolman Way have accessible units?
No, 494 Tolman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Tolman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 Tolman Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Tolman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Tolman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
