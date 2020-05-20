494 Tolman Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

North MERCED: Nicely updated home close to UCM - North Merced home conveniently located near Merced College, UCM and bus stops.

This is a nicely updated single family home with 1,832 sq ft. This home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. Most homes in the area only have 2 bathrooms but enjoy the added convenience with 3 full bathrooms at this property!



Enjoy being close to public transportation and shopping. Very near El Capitan High School and UCM.



Yard care included.

Washer and dryer provided.



NO pets



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

CA DRE #01947996

Info@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



