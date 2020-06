Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a spacious 3 car garage. The home offers 3 separate living areas, an over-sized kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and opens to the family room with a gas fireplace. In addition, it offers an spacious master bedroom and bathroom with dual sinks and a separate tub. North Merced cul-de-sac location and is fully landscaped with stamped concrete patio slab.



(RLNE5517976)