All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 3944 Blackberry Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
3944 Blackberry Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:52 AM

3944 Blackberry Ave.

3944 Blackberry Avenue · (209) 722-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3944 Blackberry Avenue, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3944 Blackberry Ave. · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease SPECIAL! ** Apply now to schedule a viewing. - **Lease special: 24 month lease! First 6 months rent at $1795, then increase to $1995 for the remainder of the term.**

Apply today! This home is beautiful. Located in North Merced - El Redondo area. 5 BR x 3 Bath. Open and very airy with winding staircase, landings and a loft room. Large open living room, large dining room with built in buffet and storage, open kitchen with breakfast nook, large great room den and kitchen area. Large master en suite with garden tub, glass shower, double vanity sinks and walk-in closet. This home has a lot of windows and plenty of natural lighting. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to a large community park, cattrax business, shopping, restaurants and more. Minutes from UC Merced or Mercy Hospital.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.
Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification (driver license/ID/Passport), proof of income (i.e. two most recent pay stubs), and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed. If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

Tenant responsible for utilities.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

(RLNE5388366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. have any available units?
3944 Blackberry Ave. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3944 Blackberry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3944 Blackberry Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 Blackberry Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 Blackberry Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. offer parking?
No, 3944 Blackberry Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3944 Blackberry Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. have a pool?
No, 3944 Blackberry Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3944 Blackberry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3944 Blackberry Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3944 Blackberry Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3944 Blackberry Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3944 Blackberry Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity