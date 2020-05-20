3944 Blackberry Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Lease SPECIAL! ** Apply now to schedule a viewing. - **Lease special: 24 month lease! First 6 months rent at $1795, then increase to $1995 for the remainder of the term.**



Apply today! This home is beautiful. Located in North Merced - El Redondo area. 5 BR x 3 Bath. Open and very airy with winding staircase, landings and a loft room. Large open living room, large dining room with built in buffet and storage, open kitchen with breakfast nook, large great room den and kitchen area. Large master en suite with garden tub, glass shower, double vanity sinks and walk-in closet. This home has a lot of windows and plenty of natural lighting. Fenced backyard. Walking distance to a large community park, cattrax business, shopping, restaurants and more. Minutes from UC Merced or Mercy Hospital.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.



Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification (driver license/ID/Passport), proof of income (i.e. two most recent pay stubs), and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed. If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.



Tenant responsible for utilities.



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



(RLNE5388366)