All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 3923 Nicklaus Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
3923 Nicklaus Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3923 Nicklaus Ct

3923 Nicklaus Court · (888) 851-6583 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3923 Nicklaus Ct · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wine refrigerator, and adjacent laundry room with lots of storage. Large primary bedroom with walk in closet and jetted bathtub and a private door to the back yard. Wonderful front office with tons of natural light or can be an extra bedroom. This home is truly a gem within walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, and even the hospital. City of Merced utilities included at base rate (water, sewer and garbage).

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE5917727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have any available units?
3923 Nicklaus Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have?
Some of 3923 Nicklaus Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Nicklaus Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Nicklaus Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Nicklaus Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 Nicklaus Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Nicklaus Ct offers parking.
Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 Nicklaus Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have a pool?
No, 3923 Nicklaus Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have accessible units?
No, 3923 Nicklaus Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 Nicklaus Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3923 Nicklaus Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3923 Nicklaus Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3923 Nicklaus Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garages
Merced Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CARipon, CASonora, CA
Modesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CA
Clovis, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity