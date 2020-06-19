All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:13 AM

3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7

3274 Denver Avenue · (714) 341-9231
Location

3274 Denver Avenue, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment. This is a large two bedroom apartment with lots of natural light, an abundance of closet space, oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space plus area for kitchen table. Corner one story unit. Very desirable unit, will rent fast.
Yosemite Apartments is a quiet, friendly, well maintained complex. The grounds are clean and spacious on 2.3 acres. Management focuses on providing excellent customer service. Central air-conditioning in all apartments. Covered parking - Swimming pool - Terrific staff, on-site round-the-clock - Maintenance requests handled promptly and courteously . Online Tenant Portal available for maintenance requests and rent payments. Water, sewer, trash & hot water included in rent. We have a large modern laundry facility with new front load washers. Close to shopping, city bus and two UC Merced Cat-Tracks routes ** Sorry, no section 8 **
For more information and to submit an application please visit our website at Yosemite-Apartments.com To schedule a viewing, please call the office at 209-725-8000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have any available units?
3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have?
Some of 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 offer parking?
Yes, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 offers parking.
Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have a pool?
Yes, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 has a pool.
Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have accessible units?
No, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7 has units with air conditioning.
