Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

3059 Colony Park Drive

3059 Colony Park Drive · (209) 425-4086
Location

3059 Colony Park Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3059 Colony Park Drive · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Merced: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse! - Enjoy this 2-story townhouse with a private patio! Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, range and refrigerator and dishwasher. You will find two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs, separated from the living area. There is a half bath downstairs for convenience along with dining area and living room with fireplace.

Yard care included.

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

