3059 Colony Park Drive.

Merced: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse! - Enjoy this 2-story townhouse with a private patio! Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, range and refrigerator and dishwasher. You will find two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs, separated from the living area. There is a half bath downstairs for convenience along with dining area and living room with fireplace.



Yard care included.



Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



No Pets Allowed



