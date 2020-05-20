All apartments in Merced
178 Korbel Avenue

178 Korbel Ave · (209) 722-7761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

178 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 178 Korbel Avenue · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SPECIAL PRICING PLUS MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! - Brand New. This beautifully appointed and energy efficient home is currently available with an added bonus, a move in special available to qualified tenant(s) applying by June 15, 2020.

Qualified tenants will have the benefit of $300 off one months rent! Please contact office for details.

This two story home features 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It offers all the amenities you could hope for. Including a well designed kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include, oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Wonderful low-maintenance backyard ideal for entertaining, barbecues and relaxing.

Fenced in backyard and two car tandem garage with remote add to this home's attributes.

Tenants pay all utilities to include water, sewer and garbage & solar
Small pets ok, please call our office for pet policy
Tenant will be required to obtain renter/liability insurance of $100,000.

Nearby schools:
Don Stowell Elementary School K-5th
Herbert H. Cruickshank Middle School 6th-8th
Merced High School

If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.

In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.

PLEASE NOTE! We do not advertise on Craigslist, so please do not respond to any advertising from CRAIGSLIST

(RLNE5661094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Korbel Avenue have any available units?
178 Korbel Avenue has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Korbel Avenue have?
Some of 178 Korbel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Korbel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
178 Korbel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Korbel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 178 Korbel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 178 Korbel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 178 Korbel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 178 Korbel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 Korbel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Korbel Avenue have a pool?
No, 178 Korbel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 178 Korbel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 178 Korbel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Korbel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Korbel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Korbel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Korbel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
