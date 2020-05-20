178 Korbel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill

SPECIAL PRICING PLUS MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! - Brand New. This beautifully appointed and energy efficient home is currently available with an added bonus, a move in special available to qualified tenant(s) applying by June 15, 2020.



Qualified tenants will have the benefit of $300 off one months rent! Please contact office for details.



This two story home features 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It offers all the amenities you could hope for. Including a well designed kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include, oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Wonderful low-maintenance backyard ideal for entertaining, barbecues and relaxing.



Fenced in backyard and two car tandem garage with remote add to this home's attributes.



Tenants pay all utilities to include water, sewer and garbage & solar

Small pets ok, please call our office for pet policy

Tenant will be required to obtain renter/liability insurance of $100,000.



Nearby schools:

Don Stowell Elementary School K-5th

Herbert H. Cruickshank Middle School 6th-8th

Merced High School



If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.



In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.



PLEASE NOTE! We do not advertise on Craigslist, so please do not respond to any advertising from CRAIGSLIST



