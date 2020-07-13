149 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA with parking

Some would argue Martinez is the birthplace of the martini. Even better, Martinez played an important role in the Pony Express and served as a station during the California Gold Rush.

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, this city is home to 36,000 people. With one foot firmly rooted in its past and the other striding forwards into the future, Martinez is home to modern facilities and infrastructure as well as a rich and interesting history. If you like that combination, then why not take a look at apartments for rent in Martinez? Once something tempting has caught your eye, you could soon be calling this place home.