pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
328 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marin City, CA
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Headlands Court
555 Headlands Court, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
825 sqft
One bed/1 bath condo available with beautiful views - Beautiful 1 bed/1 bathroom condo available in the hills of Sausalito. Condo is a top floor corner unit, and has stunning northwest views of Mt.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Marin City
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Almonte
149 Harvard Ave
149 Harvard Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1350 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This charming home is located in a wonderful area of Mill Valley--close to freeway, schools, restaurants and downtown area.
Results within 5 miles of Marin City
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
135 Avenida Miraflores
135 Avenida Miraflores, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3211 sqft
135 Avenida Miraflores Available 08/01/20 TIBURON: Gorgeous Two Story Home with Spacious Floor Plan & Yard - Experience the best of Marin in this stunning Tiburon home. 135 Avenida Miraflores offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus area, family room, and 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scott Valley - Alto
17 Eton Way
17 Eton Way, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2756 sqft
17 Eton Way Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED - Large Retreat Style Home in Scotts Valley - Hot-tub - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Hilary Drive
691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1154 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir
40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1886 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Homestead Valley
201 Chapman Road
201 Chapman Road, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2326 sqft
Great Location 4Br/3 BA in homestead Valley walking distance to commute, shopping, and just min to downtown Mill Valley. In a great school district and close to highway 1 and 101.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tamalpais Valley
735 Bay Rd
735 Bay Road, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
4000 sqft
735 Bay Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous M.V. Home. A gardener's delight! Many fruit trees, vegetable beds, & herbs! -FOUNDATION- - A Truly Unique, custom designed Mill Valley home! Bask in the peaceful, Zen like feel of this special 3bd+/3ba estate.
