Apartment List
/
CA
/
marin city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

386 Apartments for rent in Marin City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marin City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Headlands Court
555 Headlands Court, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
825 sqft
One bed/1 bath condo available with beautiful views - Beautiful 1 bed/1 bathroom condo available in the hills of Sausalito. Condo is a top floor corner unit, and has stunning northwest views of Mt.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Marin City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Almonte
123 Morning Sun Ave
123 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1420 sqft
This cabin like 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has lots of character! The home offers plenty of natural light and great views from almost every room, featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace and a beautiful garden.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Almonte
149 Harvard Ave
149 Harvard Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1350 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This charming home is located in a wonderful area of Mill Valley--close to freeway, schools, restaurants and downtown area.
Results within 5 miles of Marin City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
29 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
135 Avenida Miraflores
135 Avenida Miraflores, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3211 sqft
135 Avenida Miraflores Available 08/01/20 TIBURON: Gorgeous Two Story Home with Spacious Floor Plan & Yard - Experience the best of Marin in this stunning Tiburon home. 135 Avenida Miraflores offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus area, family room, and 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scott Valley - Alto
17 Eton Way
17 Eton Way, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2756 sqft
17 Eton Way Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED - Large Retreat Style Home in Scotts Valley - Hot-tub - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
116 Locust Ave
116 Locust Avenue, Larkspur, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,449
2477 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms is a multi-family home in Larkspur 116 Locust Ave is close to Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie, Tamiscal High School, The Cheese Steak Shop, King of the Roll, Fukusuke Restaurant, Lucky super mart, DJ's Chinese

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Hilary Drive
691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1154 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
301 Fourth St.
301 4th Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2647 sqft
301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marin City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marin City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Marin City 1 BedroomsMarin City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarin City 3 BedroomsMarin City Accessible ApartmentsMarin City Apartments with Balcony
Marin City Apartments with GarageMarin City Apartments with GymMarin City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarin City Apartments with ParkingMarin City Apartments with Pool
Marin City Apartments with Washer-DryerMarin City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarin City Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CA
Orinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco