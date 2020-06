Amenities

Country Cottage in Los Osos! - Gorgeous wilderness settings in this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage. Very peaceful surroundings. Deck to listen to the birds and enjoy the endless views of the rolling hills filled with trees. This very well maintained and squeaky clean cottage offers a kitchen with the perfect views and vaulted ceilings. Owner pride shows! All utilities included in the rent except for electric and internet. Simply turnkey and move in! A must see, please call or text 805-801-3222 to set up a showing.



(RLNE5818325)