813 Grace Ave.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Is it Retirement Time for You?!? 2 Bedroom 2 Bath for only $1600! - Is it retirement time for you? If so, you've got to see this home. Beautiful, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1419 square feet of living space in a senior living gated community (Must be 55 years of age or older to reside). OVER $35,000 IN UPGRADES such as tile throughout the home except carpet in the bedrooms only, granite countertops, two tone paint, extra concrete in backyards, recessed lighting, and two car garage just to name a few. There is also RV parking in the community, pool and spa in complex for your usage, clubhouse, tennis courts, gym, garden plots, and easy access to Hwy 152. Near parks and shopping. Once again this is a 55 years of age or older only area.



$1600 a month rent plus $2400 security deposit. Small Pet strictly negotiable with $600 increased security deposit and HOA acceptance. Tenants must acquire renters insurance and provide proof. Don't let this pass you up!



From Hwy 152, Left on 4th st, Left on H st., Left to Four Seasons Gated Community.



Applications on website (www.brehome.com). Available mid August. Call for a viewing!



Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.



(RLNE4211338)