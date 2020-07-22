All apartments in Los Banos
Find more places like 813 Grace Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Banos, CA
/
813 Grace Ave.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

813 Grace Ave.

813 Grace Dr · (209) 485-9273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

813 Grace Dr, Los Banos, CA 93635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 813 Grace Ave. · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Is it Retirement Time for You?!? 2 Bedroom 2 Bath for only $1600! - Is it retirement time for you? If so, you've got to see this home. Beautiful, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1419 square feet of living space in a senior living gated community (Must be 55 years of age or older to reside). OVER $35,000 IN UPGRADES such as tile throughout the home except carpet in the bedrooms only, granite countertops, two tone paint, extra concrete in backyards, recessed lighting, and two car garage just to name a few. There is also RV parking in the community, pool and spa in complex for your usage, clubhouse, tennis courts, gym, garden plots, and easy access to Hwy 152. Near parks and shopping. Once again this is a 55 years of age or older only area.

$1600 a month rent plus $2400 security deposit. Small Pet strictly negotiable with $600 increased security deposit and HOA acceptance. Tenants must acquire renters insurance and provide proof. Don't let this pass you up!

From Hwy 152, Left on 4th st, Left on H st., Left to Four Seasons Gated Community.

Applications on website (www.brehome.com). Available mid August. Call for a viewing!

Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.

(RLNE4211338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Grace Ave. have any available units?
813 Grace Ave. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 813 Grace Ave. have?
Some of 813 Grace Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Grace Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
813 Grace Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Grace Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Grace Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 813 Grace Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 813 Grace Ave. offers parking.
Does 813 Grace Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Grace Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Grace Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 813 Grace Ave. has a pool.
Does 813 Grace Ave. have accessible units?
No, 813 Grace Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Grace Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Grace Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Grace Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Grace Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 813 Grace Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CATurlock, CAMorgan Hill, CAGilroy, CA
Ripon, CAMerced, CAHollister, CAModesto, CA
Hilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausSan Jose City College
San Jose State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity