Los Banos, CA
255 J Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:48 AM

255 J Street

255 J Street · (209) 826-3347
Location

255 J Street, Los Banos, CA 93635

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 J Street · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All utilities and maintanence included except PG&E. Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath remodeled home with covered patio, garage, shed and large backyard - Front porch
Beautiful wood floors in living kitchen and both bathrooms
New cabinets, stove, dishwasher and counters.

"Perfect for a couple that commutes to work."

Single car garage and a separate shed for storage
Covered patio and large yard with a separate cemented area.

Includes Water, Sewer Garbage, Pest Control and all Yard Maintanence

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 J Street have any available units?
255 J Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 J Street have?
Some of 255 J Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 J Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 J Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 J Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Banos.
Does 255 J Street offer parking?
Yes, 255 J Street does offer parking.
Does 255 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 J Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 J Street have a pool?
No, 255 J Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 J Street have accessible units?
No, 255 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 J Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 J Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 J Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 J Street does not have units with air conditioning.
