255 J Street

Amenities
All utilities and maintanence included except PG&E. Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath remodeled home with covered patio, garage, shed and large backyard - Front porch
Beautiful wood floors in living kitchen and both bathrooms
New cabinets, stove, dishwasher and counters.
"Perfect for a couple that commutes to work."
Single car garage and a separate shed for storage
Covered patio and large yard with a separate cemented area.
Includes Water, Sewer Garbage, Pest Control and all Yard Maintanence
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4782288)