2226 Greenbriar Drive

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a POOL and HOT TUB!!! Close to Pacheco High School, almost 2000 square feet of living space, fenced in backyard, large three car garage for parking, open living room into large kitchen, vaulted ceilings, linoleum and carpet flooring throughout, tile counter tops, fireplace, central heat and air, and way to many other things to describe. Pool Service and lawn care is paid for by the owner so that you do not have to worry about it. Just swim whenever you would like and relax during the hot summer. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!



$1900 a month rent plus $2500 security deposit. Pets strictly negotiable with $500 increased security deposit. Non-Smokers only. Don't let this pass you up!



Heading east on Pacheco Blvd turn left on Ward Rd, make a U-turn East Bst/Snowgoose Dr. then turn right on Greenbriar Dr.. Property will be on your right hand side.



Applications at website (www.brehome.com)1 year lease required. Do not disturb tenants.



Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.



