Los Banos, CA
2226 Greenbriar Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:19 AM

2226 Greenbriar Drive

2226 Greenbriar Drive · (209) 498-9722
Location

2226 Greenbriar Drive, Los Banos, CA 93635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a POOL and HOT TUB!!! Close to Pacheco High School, almost 2000 square feet of living space, fenced in backyard, large three car garage for parking, open living room into large kitchen, vaulted ceilings, linoleum and carpet flooring throughout, tile counter tops, fireplace, central heat and air, and way to many other things to describe. Pool Service and lawn care is paid for by the owner so that you do not have to worry about it. Just swim whenever you would like and relax during the hot summer. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!

$1900 a month rent plus $2500 security deposit. Pets strictly negotiable with $500 increased security deposit. Non-Smokers only. Don't let this pass you up!

Heading east on Pacheco Blvd turn left on Ward Rd, make a U-turn East Bst/Snowgoose Dr. then turn right on Greenbriar Dr.. Property will be on your right hand side.

Applications at website (www.brehome.com)1 year lease required. Do not disturb tenants.

Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have any available units?
2226 Greenbriar Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have?
Some of 2226 Greenbriar Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Greenbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Greenbriar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Greenbriar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Greenbriar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Greenbriar Drive does offer parking.
Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Greenbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2226 Greenbriar Drive has a pool.
Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2226 Greenbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Greenbriar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Greenbriar Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2226 Greenbriar Drive has units with air conditioning.
