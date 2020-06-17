8414 Vista Verde Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage

This two story townhouse built in 2006 has approximately 1100 square feet with a living room, dining area, game/bonus room, carpets and tile flooring , blinds, granite counters, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, laundry room, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage with electric opener, 2 patios. Close to school. Take CA-132 E/Yosemite Blvd turn right onto Hayward Rd take the 2nd left onto Ranchito Dr turn left onto Hernandez Dr take the 1st left onto Vista Verde Cir take the 1st left to stay on Vista Verde Circle. Pets strictly negotiable (two small pets less then 15 pounds or one medium animal less then 50 pounds, outside only).



__________________________________________

Due to COVID-19, both state and local health orders require that certain steps be taken when a rental unit is shown in person. We ask that you carefully review the guidelines set forth below. Your cooperation in following the guidelines set forth in this document will help reduce the risk of transmission that causes the COVID-19 illness.



-No more than two visitors at a time residing within the same household or living unit, and one individual showing the unit, will be allowed in the shown unit at a time unless otherwise allowed by local health order.

-Non-medical face coverings, such as cloth masks, are strongly recommended.

-Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the unit and after the showing.

-If you sneeze and/or cough, do so into a cloth or tissue, or if not available, into your elbow.

-Do not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.

-Maintain physical distancing during the showing and refrain touching from knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings, and other such items.



Efforts, such as routine cleaning, are being made to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, in accordance state and local health orders, Liberty Property Management makes no representation that the property is "virus free." It is possible you could be exposed to the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness while visiting the premises.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.