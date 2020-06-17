All apartments in Lake Don Pedro
Lake Don Pedro, CA
8414 Vista Verde Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:49 PM

8414 Vista Verde Circle

8414 Vista Verde Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1491345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8414 Vista Verde Circle, Lake Don Pedro, CA 95329

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This two story townhouse built in 2006 has approximately 1100 square feet with a living room, dining area, game/bonus room, carpets and tile flooring , blinds, granite counters, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, laundry room, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage with electric opener, 2 patios. Close to school. Take CA-132 E/Yosemite Blvd turn right onto Hayward Rd take the 2nd left onto Ranchito Dr turn left onto Hernandez Dr take the 1st left onto Vista Verde Cir take the 1st left to stay on Vista Verde Circle. Pets strictly negotiable (two small pets less then 15 pounds or one medium animal less then 50 pounds, outside only).

Due to COVID-19, both state and local health orders require that certain steps be taken when a rental unit is shown in person. We ask that you carefully review the guidelines set forth below. Your cooperation in following the guidelines set forth in this document will help reduce the risk of transmission that causes the COVID-19 illness.

-No more than two visitors at a time residing within the same household or living unit, and one individual showing the unit, will be allowed in the shown unit at a time unless otherwise allowed by local health order.
-Non-medical face coverings, such as cloth masks, are strongly recommended.
-Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the unit and after the showing.
-If you sneeze and/or cough, do so into a cloth or tissue, or if not available, into your elbow.
-Do not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.
-Maintain physical distancing during the showing and refrain touching from knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings, and other such items.

Efforts, such as routine cleaning, are being made to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, in accordance state and local health orders, Liberty Property Management makes no representation that the property is "virus free." It is possible you could be exposed to the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness while visiting the premises.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have any available units?
8414 Vista Verde Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have?
Some of 8414 Vista Verde Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Vista Verde Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Vista Verde Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Vista Verde Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8414 Vista Verde Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Don Pedro.
Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8414 Vista Verde Circle does offer parking.
Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Vista Verde Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8414 Vista Verde Circle has a pool.
Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have accessible units?
No, 8414 Vista Verde Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 Vista Verde Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 Vista Verde Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8414 Vista Verde Circle has units with air conditioning.
