22814 Rio Alto Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

22814 Rio Alto Dr. Beautiful Lake California Views and a Pool - This gorgeous two-story custom home has two master suites, high ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms. This home has lots of storage inside, along with a beautiful kitchen. This home is located in Lake California, it is surrounded by greenbelt plenty of nature. You will be able to enjoy the peaceful morning with all the wonderful wildlife around and the quite of the country. The Sacramento River access is a short drive away.



Due to the current environment, we will not be showing person to person. Please remain in your vehicle our agent will unlock the house for you and turn on lights and return to their vehicle. You may then walk through the home and leave. The agent will then lock up the house. If you have any questions regarding the showing or house please call the office.



Please take a moment to view our walkthrough video that is located under the availability date on each property of our website. All videos are as up to date as possible. Some properties are occupied and/or not ready for photos and videos. We will update them ASAP once the property work is finished and/or the tenants have moved out.



This home is located in a gated housing track that has many offerings other than just the security of the gate. The community offers:



1. Ramp access to the river if you have a boat.

2. On the river is a clubhouse with a lounge.

3. Small Campground if you have family coming to visit with an RV.

4. The community also offers several clubs you may join.



You can learn all about the community itself on their website at www.lakecalifornia.net



As you can see there are many great reasons to live just 22 miles from the heart of Redding.



(RLNE4131114)