All apartments in Lake California
Find more places like 22814 Rio Alto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake California, CA
/
22814 Rio Alto Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

22814 Rio Alto Drive

22814 Rio Alto Drive · (530) 771-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

22814 Rio Alto Drive, Lake California, CA 96022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 22814 Rio Alto Drive · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
22814 Rio Alto Dr. Beautiful Lake California Views and a Pool - This gorgeous two-story custom home has two master suites, high ceilings throughout and very large bedrooms. This home has lots of storage inside, along with a beautiful kitchen. This home is located in Lake California, it is surrounded by greenbelt plenty of nature. You will be able to enjoy the peaceful morning with all the wonderful wildlife around and the quite of the country. The Sacramento River access is a short drive away.

Due to the current environment, we will not be showing person to person. Please remain in your vehicle our agent will unlock the house for you and turn on lights and return to their vehicle. You may then walk through the home and leave. The agent will then lock up the house. If you have any questions regarding the showing or house please call the office.

Please take a moment to view our walkthrough video that is located under the availability date on each property of our website. All videos are as up to date as possible. Some properties are occupied and/or not ready for photos and videos. We will update them ASAP once the property work is finished and/or the tenants have moved out.

This home is located in a gated housing track that has many offerings other than just the security of the gate. The community offers:

1. Ramp access to the river if you have a boat.
2. On the river is a clubhouse with a lounge.
3. Small Campground if you have family coming to visit with an RV.
4. The community also offers several clubs you may join.

You can learn all about the community itself on their website at www.lakecalifornia.net

As you can see there are many great reasons to live just 22 miles from the heart of Redding.

(RLNE4131114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have any available units?
22814 Rio Alto Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have?
Some of 22814 Rio Alto Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22814 Rio Alto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22814 Rio Alto Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22814 Rio Alto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22814 Rio Alto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive offer parking?
No, 22814 Rio Alto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22814 Rio Alto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22814 Rio Alto Drive has a pool.
Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have accessible units?
No, 22814 Rio Alto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22814 Rio Alto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22814 Rio Alto Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22814 Rio Alto Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22814 Rio Alto Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chico, CARed Bluff, CA
Shasta Lake, CAAnderson, CA
Redding, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity