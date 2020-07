Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

19757 Sannedrin Place Available 07/24/20 Lake California Home - Greenbelt Views - HUGE Bonus Room - This 3 bd/2ba home has the following features: newer carpet, separate family and living room (with a gas fireplace!) + it has a finished screened in porch with heat/air & carpet that makes a HUGE bonus room! Gorgeous views from backyard and RV/boat parking. Owner will pay for yard maintenance. Sorry, no pets. Please do not disturb the current tenants, we will be scheduling showings for after July 15th. More pictures coming soon...visit our www.HubbubProperties.com to apply now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909640)