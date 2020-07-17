Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

13043 Davis Street Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in Hickman - built in 1968, 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom. New windows, fresh paint, New tub\shower surround, new light fixtures through out, new flooring through out, Gas stove\Oven, Large back yard, detached Utility room, detached laundry Room with hook ups. Storage container (not warranty). Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yards



NO Pets, cats and dogs not allowed,



Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.



APPLICATION FEE WILL BE PER ADULT (18+). APPLICATION FEE WILL BE NON-REFUNDABLE



DRE# 01170027



Exit CA-99 N to S 9th St, Merge onto S 9th St, Take CA-132 E/Yosemite Blvd to F St in Waterford, Take Hickman Rd to Davis St in Hickman



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873122)