Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13043 Davis Street

13043 Davis Street · (209) 578-1174
Location

13043 Davis Street, Hickman, CA 95323
Hickman

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13043 Davis Street · Avail. Jul 20

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
13043 Davis Street Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in Hickman - built in 1968, 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom. New windows, fresh paint, New tub\shower surround, new light fixtures through out, new flooring through out, Gas stove\Oven, Large back yard, detached Utility room, detached laundry Room with hook ups. Storage container (not warranty). Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yards

NO Pets, cats and dogs not allowed,

Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.

APPLICATION FEE WILL BE PER ADULT (18+). APPLICATION FEE WILL BE NON-REFUNDABLE

DRE# 01170027

Exit CA-99 N to S 9th St, Merge onto S 9th St, Take CA-132 E/Yosemite Blvd to F St in Waterford, Take Hickman Rd to Davis St in Hickman

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13043 Davis Street have any available units?
13043 Davis Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13043 Davis Street have?
Some of 13043 Davis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13043 Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
13043 Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13043 Davis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13043 Davis Street is pet friendly.
Does 13043 Davis Street offer parking?
No, 13043 Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 13043 Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13043 Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13043 Davis Street have a pool?
No, 13043 Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 13043 Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 13043 Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13043 Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13043 Davis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13043 Davis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13043 Davis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
