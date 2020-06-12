Apartment List
/
CA
/
grass valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grass Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Grass Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Results within 1 mile of Grass Valley

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11451 Lexington Way
11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
316 Gracie Road - 1
316 Gracie Rd, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
Results within 10 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17862 Whitefish Ct.
17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11427 Birchville Rd
11427 Birchville Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Lovely Ranch Style Home on Beautiful Property - Rare opportunity to live on an incredible property with a 50 acre organic farm across the street from you.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15782 Smithys Pl
15782 Smithys Place, Nevada County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2054 sqft
Close to Rollins Lake - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on 2 acres. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and freestanding wood stove. The kitchen has great cabinet space, center island, tile counters and flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17601 Long Branch Court
17601 Long Branch Court, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1518 sqft
17601 Long Branch Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath, furnished with lake view in Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, CA 95946 - Furnished with a lake view home. Three bedroom 2 bath one story home for lease in Lake Wildwood gated community.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
11801 Skipper Ct
11801 Skipper Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Seller Financing available for this contemporary 3 bed 2 bath home, with LAKE VIEWS, in peaceful Lake Wildwood, near Grass Valley. A unique home in a truly idyllic setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grass Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Grass Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Grass Valley 3 BedroomsGrass Valley Apartments with BalconyGrass Valley Apartments with Garage
Grass Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrass Valley Apartments with ParkingGrass Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grass Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrass Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA
Oroville East, CAOroville, CAPlacerville, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University