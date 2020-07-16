8227 E. Floral Ave

Amenities

Selma Country Living - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Completely updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with hardwood floors in Dining Room, Living Room, Hallway, and two of the three bedrooms. The kitchen has updated tile flooring, newer cabinets, and granite countertops. The kitchen has Maytag Stainless Steel Range and Dishwasher. Home has a large lot with room to park an RV and several vehicles. Home has a 2 car garage and an extra storage room available. Home has a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups (dryer hookup is for Natural Gas). Home also has Central Heating and Cooling.



Here are our general screening criteria for renting a home/apartment:



1.) Able to verify the last two years of rental history

2.) Net Income of at least 2.5 times the rent

3.) No felony violent criminal history in the past 5 years

4.) No evictions in the past 5 years

5.) Credit Score of at least 600.



If Credit Score is between 550-574, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 2 x the rent.

If the Credit Score is between 575-99, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 1.5 x the rent.

If the credit score is below 550, your application will be denied



No Cats Allowed



