Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

8227 E. Floral Ave

8227 East Floral Avenue · (559) 554-9841
Location

8227 East Floral Avenue, Fresno County, CA 93662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8227 E. Floral Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Selma Country Living - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Completely updated 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with hardwood floors in Dining Room, Living Room, Hallway, and two of the three bedrooms. The kitchen has updated tile flooring, newer cabinets, and granite countertops. The kitchen has Maytag Stainless Steel Range and Dishwasher. Home has a large lot with room to park an RV and several vehicles. Home has a 2 car garage and an extra storage room available. Home has a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups (dryer hookup is for Natural Gas). Home also has Central Heating and Cooling.

Here are our general screening criteria for renting a home/apartment:

1.) Able to verify the last two years of rental history
2.) Net Income of at least 2.5 times the rent
3.) No felony violent criminal history in the past 5 years
4.) No evictions in the past 5 years
5.) Credit Score of at least 600.

If Credit Score is between 550-574, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 2 x the rent.
If the Credit Score is between 575-99, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 1.5 x the rent.
If the credit score is below 550, your application will be denied

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5768051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 E. Floral Ave have any available units?
8227 E. Floral Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8227 E. Floral Ave have?
Some of 8227 E. Floral Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 E. Floral Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8227 E. Floral Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 E. Floral Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8227 E. Floral Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8227 E. Floral Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8227 E. Floral Ave offers parking.
Does 8227 E. Floral Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8227 E. Floral Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 E. Floral Ave have a pool?
No, 8227 E. Floral Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8227 E. Floral Ave have accessible units?
No, 8227 E. Floral Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 E. Floral Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8227 E. Floral Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8227 E. Floral Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8227 E. Floral Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
