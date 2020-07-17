All apartments in Fresno County
Find more places like 3434 El Dorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno County, CA
/
3434 El Dorado Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3434 El Dorado Avenue

3434 El Dorado Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3434 El Dorado Ave, Fresno County, CA 93619

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to Loma Vista! -
This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island. The first level also includes a half bathroom near entry way. The second level includes a loft, master suite w/ dual sinks, tub, shower stall and walk-in closet, 2 guest bedrooms and laundry room with 220 hookups. The beautiful upgrades and finishes throughout include tile floors, carpets, granite counters, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, garbage disposal, tankless water heater and dual zone central heating & air conditioning. 2-car garage with electric opener; garage includes a plug outlet for electric vehicle. The front yard is landscaped w/ drip system and the backyard includes a patio. Take Ashlan Avenue to Leonard Avenue. Located close to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school, Reagan Elementary, parks, shopping and freeways. Community includes a park with playground and bike paths. Renter's Insurance Required. Addendum: CC&R's and House Rules. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4167061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have any available units?
3434 El Dorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno County, CA.
What amenities does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have?
Some of 3434 El Dorado Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 El Dorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3434 El Dorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 El Dorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3434 El Dorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno County.
Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3434 El Dorado Avenue offers parking.
Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 El Dorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 3434 El Dorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3434 El Dorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 El Dorado Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 El Dorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3434 El Dorado Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Enclave
3274 W Ashlan Ave
Fresno, CA 93722
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Brio on Broadway
1636 Broadway
Fresno, CA 93721
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CABakersfield, CAStockton, CATracy, CATurlock, CAPorterville, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAShafter, CARipon, CASonora, CA
Merced, CAHanford, CAVisalia, CAMorro Bay, CAHollister, CAModesto, CACayucos, CAMammoth Lakes, CAReedley, CATulare, CA
Clovis, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CALake Nacimiento, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CALathrop, CAOildale, CARosedale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Fresno
University of the PacificPorterville College
California State University-Bakersfield