3434 El Dorado Avenue

This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island. The first level also includes a half bathroom near entry way. The second level includes a loft, master suite w/ dual sinks, tub, shower stall and walk-in closet, 2 guest bedrooms and laundry room with 220 hookups. The beautiful upgrades and finishes throughout include tile floors, carpets, granite counters, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, garbage disposal, tankless water heater and dual zone central heating & air conditioning. 2-car garage with electric opener; garage includes a plug outlet for electric vehicle. The front yard is landscaped w/ drip system and the backyard includes a patio. Take Ashlan Avenue to Leonard Avenue. Located close to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school, Reagan Elementary, parks, shopping and freeways. Community includes a park with playground and bike paths. Renter's Insurance Required. Addendum: CC&R's and House Rules. No Pets.



