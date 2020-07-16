All apartments in Fresno County
Last updated July 15 2020

21934 Oak Glen Ln

21934 Oak Glen Lane · (435) 327-2229
Location

21934 Oak Glen Lane, Fresno County, CA 93626

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 3.5 baths, $3695 · Avail. now

$3,695

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
THIS IS A RENT TO OWN ONLY - NOT A RENTAL. Will Require an initial $40K Down Payment. This does credit the home price.

CREDIT ISSUES WE CAN WORK WITH. Credit Repair Available.

Home Price is $749,900. Monthly $3,695 plus HOA & Solar

Exclusive Brighton Crest/Eagle Springs Golf Course Community. This 4500 SF, Gorgeous Mediterranean style home with breathtaking views of the sunset was Beautifully designed with decorative touches that include custom paint, exquisite light fixtures, crown molding, built-in cabinets, & floor lighting.

It has a stunning chefs gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 8 burner KitchenAid stove, wine refrigerators, eating area, built in refrigerator, walk-in pantry & large center island w/sink.

This custom home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, formal dining, family room, & game room. The spacious master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, spa tub, & double headed shower.

The lower level has an isolated living room, bedroom, & bath. It has also just recently installed solar to keep your energy costs very low. Spectacular property with security system including cameras, water filtration system, surround sound, wood deck, spa & built in BBQ.

(RLNE5127732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

