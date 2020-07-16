21934 Oak Glen Ln

Amenities

THIS IS A RENT TO OWN ONLY - NOT A RENTAL. Will Require an initial $40K Down Payment. This does credit the home price.



CREDIT ISSUES WE CAN WORK WITH. Credit Repair Available.



Home Price is $749,900. Monthly $3,695 plus HOA & Solar



Exclusive Brighton Crest/Eagle Springs Golf Course Community. This 4500 SF, Gorgeous Mediterranean style home with breathtaking views of the sunset was Beautifully designed with decorative touches that include custom paint, exquisite light fixtures, crown molding, built-in cabinets, & floor lighting.



It has a stunning chefs gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 8 burner KitchenAid stove, wine refrigerators, eating area, built in refrigerator, walk-in pantry & large center island w/sink.



This custom home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, formal dining, family room, & game room. The spacious master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, spa tub, & double headed shower.



The lower level has an isolated living room, bedroom, & bath. It has also just recently installed solar to keep your energy costs very low. Spectacular property with security system including cameras, water filtration system, surround sound, wood deck, spa & built in BBQ.



