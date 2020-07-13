Apartment List
/
CA
/
fountain valley
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

107 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Fountain Valley, CA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,407
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
90 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
73 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Westside Costa Mesa
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,727
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
58 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
55 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
4 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
52 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
2 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
925 sqft
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Willard
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.

July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fountain Valley rents declined significantly over the past month

Fountain Valley rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fountain Valley stand at $1,836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fountain Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fountain Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fountain Valley

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fountain Valley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fountain Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fountain Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,359 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fountain Valley fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fountain Valley than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Fountain Valley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Valley 3 BedroomsFountain Valley Apartments under $1,800Fountain Valley Apartments with Balcony
    Fountain Valley Apartments with GarageFountain Valley Apartments with GymFountain Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
    Fountain Valley Apartments with PoolFountain Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Valley Cheap PlacesFountain Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountain Valley Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
    Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
    Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-Irvine