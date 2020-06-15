821 Woodland Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Exeter home available! - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on the corner of Woodland and Belmont in a nice neighborhood. The home boasts a spacious living area with wood flooring throughout and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes like new appliances including a stainless steel dishwasher, stainless microwave, and a gas stove. There is a dining area fixated in the back of the kitchen as well. The bedrooms are spacious featuring brand new carpet each offering generous closet space. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity as well as a larger walk in closet. You have access to the spacious backyard from the living room and master, featuring a long covered patio. Front and back lawn care is included. The property has an attached 2 car garage, sits across the street from a local park, and is located in a charming neighborhood. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact our office 559-732-8800



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5667772)