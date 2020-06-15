All apartments in Exeter
821 Woodland Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

821 Woodland Ave

821 Woodland Avenue · (559) 732-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

821 Woodland Avenue, Exeter, CA 93221

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 821 Woodland Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Exeter home available! - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on the corner of Woodland and Belmont in a nice neighborhood. The home boasts a spacious living area with wood flooring throughout and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes like new appliances including a stainless steel dishwasher, stainless microwave, and a gas stove. There is a dining area fixated in the back of the kitchen as well. The bedrooms are spacious featuring brand new carpet each offering generous closet space. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity as well as a larger walk in closet. You have access to the spacious backyard from the living room and master, featuring a long covered patio. Front and back lawn care is included. The property has an attached 2 car garage, sits across the street from a local park, and is located in a charming neighborhood. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact our office 559-732-8800

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Woodland Ave have any available units?
821 Woodland Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 821 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 821 Woodland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
821 Woodland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 821 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Exeter.
Does 821 Woodland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 821 Woodland Ave does offer parking.
Does 821 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 821 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 821 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 821 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Woodland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Woodland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 Woodland Ave has units with air conditioning.
