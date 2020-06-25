All apartments in Exeter
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:38 AM

217 South H Street

217 South H Street · (559) 397-0007
Location

217 South H Street, Exeter, CA 93221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
This lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home is located on South H street in Exeter. The home features an open living space with tile flooring throughout, a spacious dining area leading to the kitchen, the kitchen is recently updated with nice countertops equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dark wood cabinets. The bedrooms are located down the hallway each containing closet storage, the full bathroom is nestled in the middle of the hallway with updated fixtures as well. The laundry room is on the way out to the backyard, the backyard is spacious with a covered patio and detached 1 car garage. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 South H Street have any available units?
217 South H Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 South H Street have?
Some of 217 South H Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 South H Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 South H Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 South H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 South H Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 South H Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 South H Street offers parking.
Does 217 South H Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 South H Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 South H Street have a pool?
No, 217 South H Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 South H Street have accessible units?
No, 217 South H Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 South H Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 South H Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 South H Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 South H Street does not have units with air conditioning.
