All apartments in Eureka
Find more places like 328 Second Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eureka, CA
/
328 Second Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

328 Second Street

328 2nd St · (707) 444-3835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eureka
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

328 2nd St, Eureka, CA 95501
Eureka City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 328 Second Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR RENTALS & APPLY: https://www.rpmhumboldt.com/houses-rent

TAKE THE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/lOafwLTnMrI

Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! This spacious commercial suite has beautiful hardwood flooring and large front windows for displays with plenty of foot traffic. The back door leads to the Imperiale Square Plaza. There is a skylight to brighten the space and an upstairs loft. This space is in a hard-to-beat location, great for Arts Alive!

LEASE LENGTH: Negotiable
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant may utilize up to 30 gallons of space in the dumpster per week. Cardboard recycling provided. Janitorial for the shared restroom is paid by the owner.

TYPE: Storefront
SQ FT: Approximately 1,075 sq. ft. total, ground floor and loft.

SHOWINGS: Email or call & we will set up a showing for you as soon as possible

HOW TO APPLY:
The applications are found on our website, www.RealHumboldt.com, located on the listing page. Only apply once to your primary property of interest, your application is valid with for a full year. If your property of interest changes, simply email support with a new property of interest. If you are interested in more than one property of interest with our company, there is a section on the application where you can include your second and third choice, you will only be processed for one property at a time.

_________________________________________________________________________

-- Want to see all of our upcoming listings the moment we post them? --
They are all posted on our social media! Follow >> @RealHumboldt

Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - Pinterest - Google+

_________________________________________________________________________

-- We want your feedback --
We are listening - your feedback matters and helps us improve and grow as a company
Visit >> Feedback.RPM101.com
Your feedback will go directly to the President of our company and we will get back to you.
________________________________________________________________________

Liability Insurance - You may be required to provide evidence of tenant liability insurance prior to occupying the unit. More information will be provided with the offer to rent if you are approved and selected for a property.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

Visit our website for a complete listing of available properties: www.RealHumboldt.com
DRE #01144072 | 710 E St., Ste. 205, Eureka, CA 95501. | Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE5579016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Second Street have any available units?
328 Second Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 328 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 Second Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eureka.
Does 328 Second Street offer parking?
No, 328 Second Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Second Street have a pool?
No, 328 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 328 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Second Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Second Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 328 Second Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eureka 3 BedroomsEureka Apartments with Garage
Eureka Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arcata, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity