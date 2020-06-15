328 Second Street

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.



Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! This spacious commercial suite has beautiful hardwood flooring and large front windows for displays with plenty of foot traffic. The back door leads to the Imperiale Square Plaza. There is a skylight to brighten the space and an upstairs loft. This space is in a hard-to-beat location, great for Arts Alive!



LEASE LENGTH: Negotiable

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant may utilize up to 30 gallons of space in the dumpster per week. Cardboard recycling provided. Janitorial for the shared restroom is paid by the owner.



TYPE: Storefront

SQ FT: Approximately 1,075 sq. ft. total, ground floor and loft.



Liability Insurance - You may be required to provide evidence of tenant liability insurance prior to occupying the unit. More information will be provided with the offer to rent if you are approved and selected for a property.



