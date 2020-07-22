Apartment List
/
CA
/
east san gabriel
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in East San Gabriel should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for bo...

1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
9022 E. Fairview Ave
9022 East Fairview Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in San Gabriel, CA! - Rent $3,800 Security Deposit $4,000 Four bedrooms Two bathrooms 1800 sq ft Central heating/air 2 car garage Laundry hookups Stove only included Pets-MAYBE with a $500 pet deposit (per pet) and $25 pet rent
Results within 1 mile of East San Gabriel
2 Units Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
2 Units Available
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.

1 Unit Available
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,985
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 Unit Available
Arcadia
855-875 Huntington Blv
855 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Results within 5 miles of East San Gabriel
7 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,776
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,350
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
23 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
5 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,144
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
4 Units Available
San Marino
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1951 sqft
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
586 sqft
We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013.
16 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
16 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,874
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,134
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1115 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
16 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,106
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in East San Gabriel, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in East San Gabriel should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in East San Gabriel may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in East San Gabriel. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

