337 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA
The Beach Boys were born in Hawthorne, which adjoins and surrounds part of Del Aire. Aircraft industry pioneer Jack Northrop established his aerospace company right around the corner. This is the world of Del Aire.
With a population of just over 10,000 residents in a little over a mile of space (as of the last census in 2010), Del Aire is a small "census-designated community" in Los Angeles County. The community is less than 15 minutes from the white sandy shores of Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, adjacent to two major freeways, Interstate 405 and 105, and less than thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles. What a location! See more
Finding an apartment in Del Aire that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.