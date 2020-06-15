187 Quail Meadow Dr.

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Copper Valley!! OH MY! Gym/Pool Membership TOO! - If you've ever wondered how it would be to live in the impeccable Copper Valley (Formerly Saddle Creek), HERE.IS.YOUR.CHANCE!! This gorgeous home has 2247 square feet of fabulousness! 2 "Official" bedrooms and one office/multi-use room create lots of options. HUGE great room with brand new flooring, gorgeous windows and views along with a formal dining room, beautiful upgraded fixtures, solid surface counters, 2 car oversized garage and so much more!! This rental includes membership to the gym/pool which is just around the corner... however, it is currently closed until the shelter in place order has been lifted.



Please check out the area to be sure it works for you then give us a call to schedule a time to see inside, you won't want to miss it!! If you are seeing this ad on anything other than www.motherlodepropertymanagement.com please do check the website to verify availability!



12 month lease. NO Smoking. NO Pets.



