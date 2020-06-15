All apartments in Copperopolis
Copperopolis, CA
187 Quail Meadow Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

187 Quail Meadow Dr.

187 Quail Meadow Lane · (209) 532-8147
Location

187 Quail Meadow Lane, Copperopolis, CA 95228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 187 Quail Meadow Dr. · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2247 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Copper Valley!! OH MY! Gym/Pool Membership TOO! - If you've ever wondered how it would be to live in the impeccable Copper Valley (Formerly Saddle Creek), HERE.IS.YOUR.CHANCE!! This gorgeous home has 2247 square feet of fabulousness! 2 "Official" bedrooms and one office/multi-use room create lots of options. HUGE great room with brand new flooring, gorgeous windows and views along with a formal dining room, beautiful upgraded fixtures, solid surface counters, 2 car oversized garage and so much more!! This rental includes membership to the gym/pool which is just around the corner... however, it is currently closed until the shelter in place order has been lifted.

Please check out the area to be sure it works for you then give us a call to schedule a time to see inside, you won't want to miss it!! If you are seeing this ad on anything other than www.motherlodepropertymanagement.com please do check the website to verify availability!

12 month lease. NO Smoking. NO Pets.

(RLNE4466051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have any available units?
187 Quail Meadow Dr. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have?
Some of 187 Quail Meadow Dr.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Quail Meadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
187 Quail Meadow Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Quail Meadow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Copperopolis.
Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. does offer parking.
Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. has a pool.
Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Quail Meadow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Quail Meadow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
