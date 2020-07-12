Apartment List
/
CA
/
clovis
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clovis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1940 N Tuscany Ln
1940 North Tuscany Lane, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1616 sqft
1940 N Tuscany Ln Available 07/17/20 Great home available in a great location!! Ready to move in May 1st! - » European Parc; Camden model » Impeccable north Clovis location; S/Shepherd & E/Willow » 3 Bedrooms +Den / 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 Riviera Lane
54 West Riviera Lane, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1979 sqft
54 Riviera Lane Available 08/13/20 (Teague/Minnewawa) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of August!! Four bedroom + two and a half bathroom located in the gated European Village community off of Teague & Minnewawa.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 Mosaic Way
1421 North Mosaic Way, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1623 sqft
Move in Ready Wilson Homes Elevations for Lease - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage open concept kitchen and living room large concrete patio with concrete side yards upstairs laundry updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite 2"

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1525 Mayflower Way
1525 Mayflower Way, Clovis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
756 sqft
Spacious Clovis Condo - Spacious one bedroom condo in north Clovis. This property is nicely updated and includes an attached two car garage, large outdoor patio, beautiful brick fireplace, and all appliances, including washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2966 Robinwood Avenue
2966 Robinwood Avenue, Clovis, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,250
3043 sqft
2966 Robinwood Avenue Available 07/13/20 2966 Robinwood Ave. (Temperance & Barstow) - This beautiful large home offer's six bedrooms, office/game room, four baths, family room, living room, dining room, laundry room and a large kitchen area.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
251 St Beverly
251 West Beverly Drive, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
1950 sqft
Beautiful home 1/2 a block from amazing Laguna Beach. Ocean views, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, (4th bedroom used as a library or office. ) Exterior courtyard. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3092 Everglade Ave
3092 Everglade Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2526 sqft
Immaculate Home off of Shepherd & Locan - » Leo Wilson Home in Immaculate Condition » Prime location at Shepherd/Locan Ave » 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 3-car Garage » 2526 sf of living area on a 8400 sf lot » Tile throughout living areas » Granite

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1552 Goshen Avenue
1552 Goshen Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
- This single family home has approximately 1519 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet flooring, NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile counters, electric range, dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, garbage disposal; fireplace,

1 of 33

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1816 N Holly Avenue
1816 North Holly Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2191 sqft
This is a rental. No Section 8. No pets. Beautiful home on large cul-de-sac lot adjacent to park area. Loft ceilings and 8-foot doors. Has 3 bedrooms, den and an office. Gated RV parking area. No carpet. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2663 Celeste Ave
2663 Celeste Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2080 sqft
2663 Celeste Ave Available 07/17/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Clovis HS. 3 car Garage. Nice backyard on cul-de-sac - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Clovis HS. 3 car Garage. Nice backyard on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
273 W Cromwell Ave
273 West Cromwell Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1831 sqft
HERE'S A FANTASTIC CLOVIS HOME! - Looking for a great Clovis home? This one is a Must See! Very nice 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located just a short distance to the Buchanan High Complex, this home has something for everyone including a

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2858 Anton Avenue
2858 Anton Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1313 sqft
Newer home in gated community, great backyard w/ water feature & gazebo, Clovis East schools! - Well appointed amenities are included with this wonderful, Clovis home. (RLNE2060406)
Results within 1 mile of Clovis

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3434 El Dorado Avenue
3434 El Dorado Ave, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Welcome to Loma Vista! - This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island. The first level also includes a half bathroom near entry way.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9926 N Ann Avenue
9926 N Ann Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1703 sqft
Better than new fully updated Clovis North home! Newer flooring, and newer granite kitchen, baths, and laundry! Newer quality stainless appliances and sink. Remodeled baths too! New paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2523 E. Cole Avenue
2523 East Cole Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
2523 E. Cole Avenue Available 07/15/20 (Shepherd/Chestnut) "COMING SOON" - This three bedroom + two bathroom home is located in Northeast Fresno off of Shepherd & Chestnut.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7064 E. Ramona Way
7064 East Ramona Way, Fresno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3016 sqft
Great location! Clovis Unifies School District 5bed/3ba Plus two bonus rooms 3,016 soft 3car garages in a new subdivision 9 year old house for RENT or LEASE OPTION.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
39 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clovis, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clovis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Clovis 3 BedroomsClovis Apartments with BalconyClovis Apartments with Garage
Clovis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClovis Apartments with ParkingClovis Apartments with Pool
Clovis Apartments with Washer-DryerClovis Dog Friendly ApartmentsClovis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAMerced, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College