DOWNTOWN CHICO, walk to Bidwell Park and Farmer's Market. Adorable 3 Bed 2 Bath home. It has new interior paint, new flooring, new blinds, new dishwasher, new bath sinks and faucets, forced air, laundry hookup and its own back yard with covered patio. Including a paved parking lot off the alley. Rent includes water, garbage and weekly front landscape maintenance. Approximately 1300 sq ft.