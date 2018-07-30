424 Lilac Ln.

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming, enjoying a nice stroll to one of many shady picnic areas nestled under a green canopy and more. The spacious home features an attached garage, a shady, fenced back yard with a large patio area so you can enjoy the outdoors and central HVAC, ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace to keep you comfortable year round. Homes in this area don't stay listed long, so apply now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757313)