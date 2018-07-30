All apartments in Chico
424 Lilac Ln.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

424 Lilac Ln.

424 Lilac Lane · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 Lilac Lane, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 424 Lilac Ln. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming, enjoying a nice stroll to one of many shady picnic areas nestled under a green canopy and more. The spacious home features an attached garage, a shady, fenced back yard with a large patio area so you can enjoy the outdoors and central HVAC, ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace to keep you comfortable year round. Homes in this area don't stay listed long, so apply now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Lilac Ln. have any available units?
424 Lilac Ln. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Lilac Ln. have?
Some of 424 Lilac Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Lilac Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
424 Lilac Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Lilac Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 424 Lilac Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 424 Lilac Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 424 Lilac Ln. does offer parking.
Does 424 Lilac Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Lilac Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Lilac Ln. have a pool?
No, 424 Lilac Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 424 Lilac Ln. have accessible units?
No, 424 Lilac Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Lilac Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Lilac Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Lilac Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 Lilac Ln. has units with air conditioning.
