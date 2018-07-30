All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 1421 Hobart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
1421 Hobart Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1421 Hobart Street

1421 Hobart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1421 Hobart Street, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1421 Hobart Street Available 06/23/20 Late June 2020! Cute home just blocks from CSUC! - Upgraded Home Close to Chico State!! Fenced Yard!! 1 year lease. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with large storage shed close to CSUC!! This great Chico home offers central heat/air, front loader washer/dryer, ceiling fans, newer carpet throughout, some new paint, newer front yard fence and much more!! Water and garbage is included with rent!!
*A $10 additional fee is additional as part of the filter replacement program
**Renters insurance is required by move in day

(RLNE3857148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Hobart Street have any available units?
1421 Hobart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 1421 Hobart Street have?
Some of 1421 Hobart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Hobart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Hobart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Hobart Street pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Hobart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 1421 Hobart Street offer parking?
No, 1421 Hobart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Hobart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Hobart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Hobart Street have a pool?
No, 1421 Hobart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Hobart Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 Hobart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Hobart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Hobart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Hobart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Hobart Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico