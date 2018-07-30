Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

1421 Hobart Street Available 06/23/20 Late June 2020! Cute home just blocks from CSUC! - Upgraded Home Close to Chico State!! Fenced Yard!! 1 year lease. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with large storage shed close to CSUC!! This great Chico home offers central heat/air, front loader washer/dryer, ceiling fans, newer carpet throughout, some new paint, newer front yard fence and much more!! Water and garbage is included with rent!!

*A $10 additional fee is additional as part of the filter replacement program

**Renters insurance is required by move in day



(RLNE3857148)