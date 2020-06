Amenities

**Looking for roommates for Summer 2020** Nicest House on the Block! - ROOMMATES NEEDED! Looking for 2 roommates. Please contact Vanessa for more information: vanessa.hund25@gmail.com



This home offers three bedrooms, two and half baths on a large lot. All three bedroom are located on the second floor which includes a huge master bedroom with master bathroom. Separate living room and dining room with newer carpet.



Modern kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, upgraded countertops & cabinetry. 10 foot ceilings with crown molding and energy efficient windows/insulation for added efficiency. A full size washer & dryer is included. Off street parking off the back and plenty of street parking as well. Security service with 24 hour monitoring and weekly landscaping is included. Only 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to Downtown Chico and Chico State. This is a great house!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2717000)