All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 1082 Lupin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
1082 Lupin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1082 Lupin

1082 Lupin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1082 Lupin Avenue, Chico, CA 95973

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1082 Lupin Available 06/15/20 3 bed 2 bath house with 2 car garage. - This 3 bed 2 bath house with 2 car garage is located in northern part of Chico.
Features a fenced backyard, two car garage and a washer and dryer.

Kitchen, living room, hall bath and one bedroom are located downstairs.
Two bedrooms and bath are located upstairs. Home has central heat and air cooling.

Resident responsible for utilities and yard care.
*Renters insurance is required by move-in
*A $10 filter replacement program fee is charged in addition monthly rent.
*Pets considered for additional $500 deposit.

(RLNE5838629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Lupin have any available units?
1082 Lupin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 1082 Lupin have?
Some of 1082 Lupin's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 Lupin currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Lupin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Lupin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1082 Lupin is pet friendly.
Does 1082 Lupin offer parking?
Yes, 1082 Lupin does offer parking.
Does 1082 Lupin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1082 Lupin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Lupin have a pool?
No, 1082 Lupin does not have a pool.
Does 1082 Lupin have accessible units?
No, 1082 Lupin does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Lupin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1082 Lupin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1082 Lupin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1082 Lupin has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico