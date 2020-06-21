Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

1082 Lupin Available 06/15/20 3 bed 2 bath house with 2 car garage. - This 3 bed 2 bath house with 2 car garage is located in northern part of Chico.

Features a fenced backyard, two car garage and a washer and dryer.



Kitchen, living room, hall bath and one bedroom are located downstairs.

Two bedrooms and bath are located upstairs. Home has central heat and air cooling.



Resident responsible for utilities and yard care.

*Renters insurance is required by move-in

*A $10 filter replacement program fee is charged in addition monthly rent.

*Pets considered for additional $500 deposit.



(RLNE5838629)