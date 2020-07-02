71 Ocean Avenue S

Amenities

Rare, large studio apartment for rent in Downtown Cayucos. This bright space offers a dedicated bedroom nook and an open living room/kitchenette combo with partial ocean views and close proximity to shops, restaurants, and activities. In a mixed residential/commercial building, each unit is approximately 500 sqft and includes hardwood and tile floors, tall ceilings, brand new multi-position window coverings, private access, full bathroom with tub/shower combo, vanity area with small closet storage cupboards, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Shared amenities include a built in central vacuum system, laundry room on upper floor with additional cupboard storage, and off-street parking. Residential units have private balconies with partial ocean and Cayucos pier views and steps to the beach are just a couple of blocks away.