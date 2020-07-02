All apartments in Cayucos
Find more places like 71 Ocean Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cayucos, CA
/
71 Ocean Avenue S
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

71 Ocean Avenue S

71 South Ocean Avenue · (805) 234-4509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cayucos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

71 South Ocean Avenue, Cayucos, CA 93430

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare, large studio apartment for rent in Downtown Cayucos. This bright space offers a dedicated bedroom nook and an open living room/kitchenette combo with partial ocean views and close proximity to shops, restaurants, and activities. In a mixed residential/commercial building, each unit is approximately 500 sqft and includes hardwood and tile floors, tall ceilings, brand new multi-position window coverings, private access, full bathroom with tub/shower combo, vanity area with small closet storage cupboards, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Shared amenities include a built in central vacuum system, laundry room on upper floor with additional cupboard storage, and off-street parking. Residential units have private balconies with partial ocean and Cayucos pier views and steps to the beach are just a couple of blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Ocean Avenue S have any available units?
71 Ocean Avenue S has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Ocean Avenue S have?
Some of 71 Ocean Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Ocean Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
71 Ocean Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Ocean Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 71 Ocean Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cayucos.
Does 71 Ocean Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 71 Ocean Avenue S offers parking.
Does 71 Ocean Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Ocean Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Ocean Avenue S have a pool?
No, 71 Ocean Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 71 Ocean Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 71 Ocean Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Ocean Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Ocean Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Ocean Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Ocean Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 71 Ocean Avenue S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cayucos Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CA
Morro Bay, CALake Nacimiento, CAArroyo Grande, CA
San Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity