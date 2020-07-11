Apartment List
/
CA
/
carmichael
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carmichael apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Results within 10 miles of Carmichael
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,846
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
17 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Carmichael, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carmichael apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Carmichael apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Carmichael 1 BedroomsCarmichael 2 BedroomsCarmichael 3 BedroomsCarmichael Accessible ApartmentsCarmichael Apartments with Balcony
Carmichael Apartments with GymCarmichael Apartments with ParkingCarmichael Apartments with PoolCarmichael Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Carmichael Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarmichael Furnished ApartmentsCarmichael Pet Friendly PlacesCarmichael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carmichael Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College