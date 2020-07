Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath home located in Biggs - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath 1537 sq ft home located in Biggs. This home includes a refrigerator, pellet stove, electric range, dishwasher, laundry hookups with a washer/dryer, central heat & air and automatic sprinklers. This home is on a well/septic. Garbage and landscape service is included in the rent. Does not include sheds with farm equipment or the orchard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796305)