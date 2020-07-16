Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

718 Waterford Drive Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Chico - This is a three bedroom, two bathroom home on the North end of Chico in a fantastic neighborhood with quick access to Highway 99, so you can get just about anywhere in a flash. The home features an attached two car garage, central HVAC to keep you comfortable year round, an included refrigerator for your convenience, a fenced back yard and the owner is willing to consider pets on a case by case basis. Renter's insurance required.



(RLNE5785846)