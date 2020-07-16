All apartments in Butte County
Find more places like 718 Waterford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butte County, CA
/
718 Waterford Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

718 Waterford Drive

718 Waterford Drive · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

718 Waterford Drive, Butte County, CA 95973

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 718 Waterford Drive · Avail. now

$1,540

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
718 Waterford Drive Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Chico - This is a three bedroom, two bathroom home on the North end of Chico in a fantastic neighborhood with quick access to Highway 99, so you can get just about anywhere in a flash. The home features an attached two car garage, central HVAC to keep you comfortable year round, an included refrigerator for your convenience, a fenced back yard and the owner is willing to consider pets on a case by case basis. Renter's insurance required.

(RLNE5785846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Waterford Drive have any available units?
718 Waterford Drive has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 718 Waterford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Waterford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 718 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 718 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 718 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 718 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Waterford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Waterford Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 718 Waterford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
Chico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGridley, CAOroville, CAOroville East, CALake Wildwood, CANevada City, CAGrass Valley, CA
Marysville, CAYuba City, CARed Bluff, CALinda, CALake California, CAAnderson, CANorth Auburn, CAAuburn, CALincoln, CARedding, CASusanville, CAWoodland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity