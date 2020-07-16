Amenities
622 Pomona Ave Available 07/17/20 Coming in July 2020 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home with Bonus Room For Rent - Chico - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with bonus room. Located in Chico, this home is close to the college, shopping, restaurants, etc. Amenities include central heat/air, washer & dryer and a fully-fenced yard. You won't want to miss this one! Small dogs OK with owner approval and $500 additional deposit per pet.
Rent will be reduced to $1,800/month if no pets on property.
Utilities included in rent: Garbage / Sewer / Water (up to $100/month)
11-month lease
Required Additional $33.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.
*****UNIT IS NOT CURRENTLY VACANT - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*****
If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings.
BRE# 02012905
(RLNE4946865)