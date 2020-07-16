All apartments in Butte County
622 Pomona Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

622 Pomona Ave

622 Pomona Avenue · (530) 370-9188
Location

622 Pomona Avenue, Butte County, CA 95928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 622 Pomona Ave · Avail. Jul 17

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
air conditioning
concierge
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
622 Pomona Ave Available 07/17/20 Coming in July 2020 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home with Bonus Room For Rent - Chico - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with bonus room. Located in Chico, this home is close to the college, shopping, restaurants, etc. Amenities include central heat/air, washer & dryer and a fully-fenced yard. You won't want to miss this one! Small dogs OK with owner approval and $500 additional deposit per pet.

Rent will be reduced to $1,800/month if no pets on property.

Utilities included in rent: Garbage / Sewer / Water (up to $100/month)

11-month lease

Required Additional $33.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.

*****UNIT IS NOT CURRENTLY VACANT - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*****

If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings.
BRE# 02012905

(RLNE4946865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

