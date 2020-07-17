3215 Tinker Creek Way

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys. As you enter the home, you're greeted by shining laminate floors, crown molding throughout and an abundance of natural and artificial light which pours in from large windows and tastefully placed recessed lighting, bathing the open living room, kitchen and dining areas with a warm brilliance that compliments the uniquely colored walls and dark contrast of the gorgeous cabinetry that seems to proudly support and display the beautifully detailed counter tops and shimmering stainless steel appliances. Landscaping service is included so you can enjoy the elegantly manicured yards worry free, and the all of the appliances you need to get started are modern, efficient and provided for your convenience. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and renter's insurance is required.



