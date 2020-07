Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Country living with a view of the orchards only 5 minutes to downtown Chico! This open/split floorplan modular features vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, newer paint, walk in closet, and central heat and air. Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided but not warranted. Huge common yard with landscaping included in the rent. 12 month lease required, $70.00 Flat Rate for Water in addition. No Smoking! No Pets Please! A MUST SEE!