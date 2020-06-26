9255 Los Angeles St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Prime Bellflower Location! - This beautiful home located in Bellflower is situated on a large corner lot and boasts all the charms of the mid 20th century. The exterior of the home features a large front yard with lush landscaping, a long front porch, and loads of street parking in this prime residential neighborhood. The interior floor plan is expansive, boasting nearly 2100 square feet of living space, and features a large main living room with several windows for excellent natural lighting and great views overlooking the front yard. There is an attached formal dining room that also connects the spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is also a step down den with a fireplace, ceiling fan and a large sliding glass door that opens to the rear patio yard. The home also features an inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a wash basin, and tons of cabinets for added storage. Laminate flooring is found throughout much of the home, with wall to wall carpeting in the den and master bedroom. All three bedrooms are nicely sized, each featuring a ceiling fan, wardrobe closet, and curtains at each window with the master bedroom featuring dual wardrobe closets and a built-in desk and bookshelves. Sorry no pets. No Garage.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4951384)