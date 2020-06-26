All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

9255 Los Angeles St.

9255 Los Angeles Street · No Longer Available
Location

9255 Los Angeles Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Prime Bellflower Location! - This beautiful home located in Bellflower is situated on a large corner lot and boasts all the charms of the mid 20th century. The exterior of the home features a large front yard with lush landscaping, a long front porch, and loads of street parking in this prime residential neighborhood. The interior floor plan is expansive, boasting nearly 2100 square feet of living space, and features a large main living room with several windows for excellent natural lighting and great views overlooking the front yard. There is an attached formal dining room that also connects the spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is also a step down den with a fireplace, ceiling fan and a large sliding glass door that opens to the rear patio yard. The home also features an inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a wash basin, and tons of cabinets for added storage. Laminate flooring is found throughout much of the home, with wall to wall carpeting in the den and master bedroom. All three bedrooms are nicely sized, each featuring a ceiling fan, wardrobe closet, and curtains at each window with the master bedroom featuring dual wardrobe closets and a built-in desk and bookshelves. Sorry no pets. No Garage.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9255 Los Angeles St. have any available units?
9255 Los Angeles St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9255 Los Angeles St. have?
Some of 9255 Los Angeles St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9255 Los Angeles St. currently offering any rent specials?
9255 Los Angeles St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 Los Angeles St. pet-friendly?
No, 9255 Los Angeles St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9255 Los Angeles St. offer parking?
No, 9255 Los Angeles St. does not offer parking.
Does 9255 Los Angeles St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9255 Los Angeles St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 Los Angeles St. have a pool?
No, 9255 Los Angeles St. does not have a pool.
Does 9255 Los Angeles St. have accessible units?
No, 9255 Los Angeles St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 Los Angeles St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9255 Los Angeles St. has units with dishwashers.
