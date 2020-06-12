All apartments in Bakersfield
6700 Nottingham Ln #22

6700 Nottingham Lane · (661) 204-4123 ext. 114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Laurelglen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309
SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath

Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom paver tile downstairs and custom paint, attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups and a pool view!! Very nice complex with gates and beautiful grounds.

Please call or text Bob @ eHomes of Bakersfield Property Management Services for additional information, or to schedule a showing, at 661-204-4123. Weekend appointments are available.

You can always APPLY NOW @ www.ehomesofbakersfield.com
Or, at our office @ 5500 Ming Ave, Suite 380, Bakersfield, CA 93309
(Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 AM - 5 PM)

The following is required in order to start the application process:

*A complete application for every adult 18 and over who will live in the home
*Copy of valid photo ID for each applicant
*Copy of SS Card for each applicant
*Proof of income for one month for each applicant
*$35.00 processing fee for each applicant (If applying at the office, fee needs to be cashiers check or money order only. No cash or personal check accepted)
These items can be dropped off at our office, or submitted with your online application.

(RLNE2860566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 have any available units?
6700 Nottingham Ln #22 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
Is 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Nottingham Ln #22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 does offer parking.
Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 have a pool?
Yes, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 has a pool.
Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 have accessible units?
No, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 Nottingham Ln #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
