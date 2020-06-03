All apartments in Avila Beach
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:03 AM

210 Laurel

210 Laurel Street · (805) 550-5333
Location

210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA 93424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
bike storage
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail. Wood flooring throughout, LG Washer/Dryer Combo included, Galley Kitchen features Bosch Refrigerator with wine rack and Bosch Dishwasher, Stone counters, and farm style sink, 5 burner gas stove. Energy Efficient appliances, Heating and A/C, Electric Car Charging Station (1/unit/assigned parking). Bathroom features a soaking tub for relaxation after a day at the beach. Additional Storage Closet, Common Bike Rack. Each unit has a patio area at front entry and Master Bedroom has a sliding door to deck area. Available now for leasing. This unit is furnished.

Terms:
Rent: $3000/mo.
Lease Terms: min. 2 month rental to 1 year lease options.
Utilities: Tenant Pays for all utilities, Owner pays for Trash
Security Deposit: $3500
No Pets Allowed - do not ask
No Smoking inside or on property allowed
Application Fee $45

Contact: Laurie Gahagan at 805-805-458-2958 call/txt or admin@kimberlysre.com for appt for viewing and applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

