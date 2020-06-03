210 Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car charging parking bike storage

Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail. Wood flooring throughout, LG Washer/Dryer Combo included, Galley Kitchen features Bosch Refrigerator with wine rack and Bosch Dishwasher, Stone counters, and farm style sink, 5 burner gas stove. Energy Efficient appliances, Heating and A/C, Electric Car Charging Station (1/unit/assigned parking). Bathroom features a soaking tub for relaxation after a day at the beach. Additional Storage Closet, Common Bike Rack. Each unit has a patio area at front entry and Master Bedroom has a sliding door to deck area. Available now for leasing. This unit is furnished.



Terms:

Rent: $3000/mo.

Lease Terms: min. 2 month rental to 1 year lease options.

Utilities: Tenant Pays for all utilities, Owner pays for Trash

Security Deposit: $3500

No Pets Allowed - do not ask

No Smoking inside or on property allowed

Application Fee $45



Contact: Laurie Gahagan at 805-805-458-2958 call/txt or admin@kimberlysre.com for appt for viewing and applications