Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:43 PM

6201 Monterey Court

6201 Monterey Court · (805) 351-3999
Location

6201 Monterey Court, Atascadero, CA 93422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero.

Home close to shopping. This custom 2 story home features a great floor plan that includes huge dining room,large family room with fireplace, custom flooring and wall colors, large kitchen, and informal dining room. Home close to shopping.

Attached 2 car garage provides ample room for parking or storage. Large driveway also has additional parking area.

Furnishings not included.

This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner will provide gardener.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002865?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,975, Available 9/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Monterey Court have any available units?
6201 Monterey Court has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6201 Monterey Court currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Monterey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Monterey Court pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Monterey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascadero.
Does 6201 Monterey Court offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Monterey Court offers parking.
Does 6201 Monterey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Monterey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Monterey Court have a pool?
No, 6201 Monterey Court does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Monterey Court have accessible units?
No, 6201 Monterey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Monterey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Monterey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Monterey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Monterey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
