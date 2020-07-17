6201 Monterey Court

Amenities

Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero.



Terrific 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in great area on west side of Atascadero. This custom 2 story home features a great floor plan that includes huge dining room, large family room with fireplace, custom flooring and wall colors, large kitchen, and informal dining room. Home close to shopping.



Attached 2 car garage provides ample room for parking or storage. Large driveway also has additional parking area.



Furnishings not included.



This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner will provide gardener.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002865?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,975, Available 9/1/20

