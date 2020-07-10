Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arroyo Grande apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 JASMINE PLACE
1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House Available: NOW Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,300.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 S. Halcyon Ave Suite 106
310 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande, CA
Studio
$3,038
1800 sqft
Professional Medical / Business Office - Arroyo Grande - Unique professional medical or business office available. Well maintained end unit across from Arroyo Grande Hospital. Building is 1500 sf and has 2 separate entry ways.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
611 Woodland Drive
611 Woodland Drive, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Charming home in Arroyo Grande - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in an established neighborhood of Arroyo Grande. This home has a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1651 Ramona Avenue
1651 Ramona Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1060 sqft
This charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo features a modern floor plan and shows well. Home features three stories, a bonus room upstairs, fireplace, and a patio deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
5067 Davenport Creek Road
5067 Davenport Creek Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This charming country cottage is set in a rural ranch setting in Edna Valley. It is just 5 minutes to the SLO airport, and 15 minutes to downtown. The home is a one-story 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings, skylights and 360 degree views.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
1908 Ruth Street
1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
188 W. Tefft B
188 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA
Studio
$1,500
691 sqft
OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo. 691 square feet. $1500 per month. Available now. Contact Crown Properties at (805) 574-1205 for more information of a showing appointment. OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlita
2797 Flora Street
2797 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2797 Flora Street Available 08/03/20 2797 Flora Street - 3 BED, 1.75 BATH HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE FLORA “BANANA BELT” NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME IS OVER 1,700 SQ FT.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground. Very private and serene setting with trees off the patio.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
French Park
973 Goldenrod Lane
973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2710 sqft
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Johnson
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1414 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Luis Ranch
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
661 Funston Avenue
661 Funston Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a small complex of only three units, this one bedroom charmer is set back from the street and provides off street parking. The unit is single level, with ground level access.
City Guide for Arroyo Grande, CA

Known for its berries, blossoms and a swinging bridge, life is beautiful in Arroyo Grande.

Nestled among the wineries and beaches of the Central Coast, Arroyo Grande offers California's version of small-town living. Minutes from the Pacific Ocean, residents indulge in beach sports, golfing and sun. Wine tasting is popular on the weekends, and summer concerts of jazz, funk and soul are hosted in nearby parks. Arroyo Grande is an American beach town offering the best of small-town and big-city life. Be warned: if you land a spot in this near-perfect place, you may never want to leave. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arroyo Grande, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arroyo Grande apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

