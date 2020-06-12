25 Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA with balcony

Known for its berries, blossoms and a swinging bridge, life is beautiful in Arroyo Grande.

Nestled among the wineries and beaches of the Central Coast, Arroyo Grande offers California's version of small-town living. Minutes from the Pacific Ocean, residents indulge in beach sports, golfing and sun. Wine tasting is popular on the weekends, and summer concerts of jazz, funk and soul are hosted in nearby parks. Arroyo Grande is an American beach town offering the best of small-town and big-city life. Be warned: if you land a spot in this near-perfect place, you may never want to leave.