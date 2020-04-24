All apartments in Arroyo Grande
Find more places like 502 Le Point Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arroyo Grande, CA
/
502 Le Point Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:24 PM

502 Le Point Street

502 Le Point Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arroyo Grande
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows. Cedar-lined ceilings adorn the living areas and the bedrooms, adding to the charm of the home. The upper level of the home houses the Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining area. The Kitchen & Bathrooms feature updated fixtures and surfaces.

Home features several balconies perfect for dining al fresco or even lounging in the Central Coast weather. Attached two car garage is included.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as a tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAIT LIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/4vNsLN3tjAr

The registration link for the property is: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561916?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Le Point Street have any available units?
502 Le Point Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 502 Le Point Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 Le Point Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Le Point Street pet-friendly?
No, 502 Le Point Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arroyo Grande.
Does 502 Le Point Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 Le Point Street does offer parking.
Does 502 Le Point Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Le Point Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Le Point Street have a pool?
No, 502 Le Point Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 Le Point Street have accessible units?
No, 502 Le Point Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Le Point Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Le Point Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Le Point Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Le Point Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 502 Le Point Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Arroyo Grande 3 BedroomsArroyo Grande Apartments with Garage
Arroyo Grande Apartments with ParkingArroyo Grande Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Arroyo Grande Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CALos Osos, CA
Lompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity