502 Le Point Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows. Cedar-lined ceilings adorn the living areas and the bedrooms, adding to the charm of the home. The upper level of the home houses the Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining area. The Kitchen & Bathrooms feature updated fixtures and surfaces.



Home features several balconies perfect for dining al fresco or even lounging in the Central Coast weather. Attached two car garage is included.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as a tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAIT LIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/4vNsLN3tjAr



The registration link for the property is: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561916?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.