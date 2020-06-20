Amenities
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House
Available: 08/07/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Rent: $2,500.00
Deposit: $2,600.00
Lease Terms: One Year
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Microwave
Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details: Beautiful corner house in Arroyo Grande a few blocks away from the Soto Fields. Granite counter tops, ceiling fans, tile, close to park and shopping. *Renters Ins Required*
Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.
California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5840650)