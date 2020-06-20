All apartments in Arroyo Grande
1257 CEDAR
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1257 CEDAR

1257 Cedar Street · (805) 489-9400
Location

1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1257 CEDAR · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2389 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House
Available: 08/07/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Rent: $2,500.00
Deposit: $2,600.00
Lease Terms: One Year
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Microwave
Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details: Beautiful corner house in Arroyo Grande a few blocks away from the Soto Fields. Granite counter tops, ceiling fans, tile, close to park and shopping. *Renters Ins Required*

Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.

California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 CEDAR have any available units?
1257 CEDAR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1257 CEDAR have?
Some of 1257 CEDAR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 CEDAR currently offering any rent specials?
1257 CEDAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 CEDAR pet-friendly?
No, 1257 CEDAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arroyo Grande.
Does 1257 CEDAR offer parking?
Yes, 1257 CEDAR does offer parking.
Does 1257 CEDAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 CEDAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 CEDAR have a pool?
No, 1257 CEDAR does not have a pool.
Does 1257 CEDAR have accessible units?
No, 1257 CEDAR does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 CEDAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 CEDAR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 CEDAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 CEDAR does not have units with air conditioning.
