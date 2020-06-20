Amenities

1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House

Available: 08/07/2020

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Rent: $2,500.00

Deposit: $2,600.00

Lease Terms: One Year

Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Microwave

Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard

Status: Occupied: please call for showings

Details: Beautiful corner house in Arroyo Grande a few blocks away from the Soto Fields. Granite counter tops, ceiling fans, tile, close to park and shopping. *Renters Ins Required*



Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.



California West

145 So. Halcyon #H

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

http://www.california-west.com

Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)

Renters insurance is required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840650)